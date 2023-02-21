Judge Greg Mathis Finds New Home With Allen Media Group

Court is back in session for Judge Greg Mathis as the TV personality has found a new home with Allen Media Group.

The Byron Allen-owned media giant has given a “firm go” for the production and launches of its 72nd and newest HD television series “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis.”

The new court series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations, as well as global network, cable and digital distribution platforms.

For 24 consecutive seasons, Warner Bros./Telepictures produced and distributed “Judge Mathis,” the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host, behind only “Judge Judy.” The series is slated to end with Season 24.

“Judge Mathis” won a Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004. Mathis, a former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court, presided over 13,000 cases on the show.

“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” Mathis said in a statement. “Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best.”

In addition to broadcast syndication, all eight of the Allen Media Group court series are carried on the Allen Media Group television network Justice Central TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

The initial Allen Media Group court series, “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” premiered in fall 2010. The additional Allen Media Group court series are: “Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice with Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett,” “We The People with Judge Lauren Lake,” and recently-announced court series “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams,” which will also premiere in fall 2023.

These series are all currently carried in more than 90% of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Allen said in a statement. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”