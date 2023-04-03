“Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” the newest court series from Allen Media Group (AMG) has secured a massive wide release ahead of its fall 2023 debut, earning 90% distribution clearance across syndicated markets.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add ‘Mathis Court With Judge Mathis’ to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

Back in February, the show earned a “firm go” on production, making it the eighth court series from AMG, and the company the biggest owner/producer/distributor of television court programming in the world.

As part of the deal, “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis” has secured clearances with group-owned television stations including: Nexstar, Tegna, Weigel, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Cox Media Group, and several others.

The new series is a daily one-hour strip for fall 2023, available to broadcast television stations, as well as global network, cable and digital distribution platforms. As an additional part of the series, Judge Greg Mathis will work with the news departments of local broadcast station partners to offer expert legal commentary pertaining to important local stories.

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis” is set to premiere in Fall 2023.