‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts Pete Hegseth’s Days Are Numbered: ‘People Smell Blood in the Water’

As U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth once again faces criticism for handling sensitive military operation info in a Signal group chat — this one different than the one that accidentally included a journalist, but instead included Hegseth’s wife and brother — “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is pretty sure his days are numbered.

The ABC talk show returned from their Easter hiatus on Tuesday morning, and to kick things off, the women discussed the latest gaffe by Hegseth. On Monday, NPR reported that the White House is indeed looking for a replacement for Hegseth, and Farah Griffin was quick to agree that the Trump administration likely wants to get him out.

“I think that people smell blood in the water, advisors are going to get to Trump and say ‘This guy is too big of a distraction,’ and his days will be numbered,” she argued.

That said, Farah Griffin was not at all surprised to hear about Hegseth’s latest incident, noting that it was always abundantly clear that he should not have gotten the position in the first place.

“Listen, this individual was always underqualified for this role,” she said. “Yes, he served our country in uniform but he did not have the years of experience it takes to run this big of a department, and the cracks are showing. And there are going to be more stories like this.”

With that prediction, Farah Griffin also offered up some ideas for a replacement, including Sen. Joni Ernst. But, assuming Trump still wants a Fox News personality, Farah Griffin also floated Jack Keane, citing his additional experience as an actual army general.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.