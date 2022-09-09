Jude Law Plays a Mean Captain Hook in First Look at Disney’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys are on a new adventure in the trailer for Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy.”

The first look at the upcoming film, which debuted at D23 Expo on Friday, opens with Ever Anderson as Wendy stumbling upon the Lost Boys — who are not all boys. When Wendy points out the discrepancy, she’s met with a sassy, “So?”

It isn’t long before Alexander Molony’s Peter Pan appears to whisk Wendy away. And, of course, it wouldn’t be “Peter Pan” unless the famous boy who wouldn’t grow up was being pursued by Captain Hook, played by Jude Law, who plays a pretty mean bad guy, guaranteed to make you at least a little uneasy. We also got a brief glimpse at Yara Shahidi, who plays a stunning Tinker Bell.

The footage was shown exclusively to D23 attendees during the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar showcase, meaning the trailer isn’t online quite yet. What we can say is that the live-action film looks like it’s filled with fun and is sure to bring out the inner kid in all of us.

Disney adapted J.M. Barrie’s famous novel and play in 1953, and since then, there have been many on-screen adaptations, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan.” Benh Zeitlin recently directed “Wendy,” which looks at the character of Wendy in the classic tale.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” is set to debut next year. “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is directing from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.