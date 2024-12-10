Piers Morgan Rips Taylor Lorenz to Her Face at ‘Joy’ Over CEO Death: ‘Joy at a Man’s Execution?’

Piers Morgan skewered ex-Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz for saying she felt “joy” after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed last week. The fiery exchange took place on his YouTube show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” on Monday.

“I do believe in the sanctity of life, and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately,” Lorenz said about Thompson’s death. “Because it feels like –”

“Joy, seriously? Joy at a man’s execution?” Morgan asked incredulously.

“Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy,” Lorenz said.

The back-and-forth was just getting started there.

“We’re watching the footage — how can this make you joyful? He’s a husband, he’s a father, and he’s being gunned down in the middle of Manhattan,” Morgan continued, while Lorenz talked in the background. “Why does that make you joyful?”

“So are the tens of thousands of Americans — innocent Americans — who died because greedy health insurance executives, like this one, push policies of denying care to the most vulnerable people.”

Lorenz added she’s seen people she cares about “suffer and in some cases die” because of their insurance not covering their healthcare needs.

“So should they all be killed then? Should they all be killed, these healthcare executives? Would that make you joyful?”

Lorenz smiled, chuckled, and said “no.” Before continuing her answer, Morgan asked “why are you laughing?” Lorenz said she found the question “funny.”

Morgan’s other guests on the program, Outkick’s Tomi Lahren and Al Jazeera’s Marc Lamont-Hill, sat quietly while Morgan and Lorenz argued.

Lorenz added “we shouldn’t go around shooting each other with vigilante justice,” but that it was a “good thing” the murder led to “media elites and politicians” paying attention to the slimy nature of the health insurance industry.

Morgan and Lorenz’s exchange can be viewed in the clip below, via his show’s X account:

"I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy…"



Piers Morgan is left astounded as Taylor Lorenz gives her thoughts on the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.



📺 https://t.co/4ZCtndddDg@piersmorgan | @TaylorLorenz pic.twitter.com/46OAoZmRG9 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 9, 2024

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” has nearly 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube. You can watch Monday’s full episode, which also touches on the Daniel Penny trial, by clicking here.

Lorenz, meanwhile, recently launched her Substack publication, dubbed User, after leaving her job as a tech reporter at the Washington Post.

Monday’s exchange with Morgan came a few days after Lorenz said “And people wonder why we want these executives dead” on Bluesky, in response to a post about a healthcare company no longer paying for anesthesia for certain procedures. On Monday, Vox said it was ending its deal to distribute Lorenz’s podcast and YouTube show.