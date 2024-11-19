Two weeks later, Piers Morgan wants liberals to pipe down about President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They’re reverting, we’re seeing it with bells on. I have had enough of it. Will they just shut up,” Morgan shared during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “If they’re not shaving their head, screaming and posting the videos to TikTok, or they’re disowning their Republican boyfriends for having the audacity to vote for a president who won by a landslide, they are running off X, the social media platform.”

While Morgan explained his perspective, the Fox News program showed a TikTok video of a girl shaving her head with “Opting out 4b” captioned over it. The “4b Movement” is a South Korean feminist trend that some American women have taken up following Trump’s win and the earlier overturning of Roe v. Wade. The women who participate in the mission swear off any and all relationships with men.

Morgan continued, further calling out folks who’ve decided to leave the Elon Musk-controlled X in favor of relative newcomer Bluesky.

“They’re all quitting [X] because they say it’s toxic and can’t bear it any longer. What they really mean is they’re sick and tired of people messaging them gloating about the fact they called this election spectacularly wrong,” the “Celebrity Apprentice” winner carried on. “This election was a repudiation of everything they stand for. The word woke got taken to the wood shed and chopped up and they can’t handle it.”

Morgan’s remarks came after the political pundit dropped an opinion piece with The New York Post, titled, “Memo to the wailing whiny wokesters STILL losing it over Trump win: SHUT UP!” In his writeup, he said the negative response to Trump’s win was initially “funny,” but said it’s now become “constant irritant to my eyes, my ears and my intestines.”

“And the more that toddler-tantrum-throwing liberals gnash their teeth, stamp their feet, shave their hair, dump their Republican men and scream into social media cyberspace about Trump since he delivered such a resounding repudiation of everything they stand for, the more ridiculous and irrelevant they sound. I’m not laughing at them now,” Morgan wrote on Monday. “I pity them.”