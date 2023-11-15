Pixar’s First Long-Form Original Streaming Series ‘Win or Lose’ Bumped to 2024

Pixar’s first long-form original streaming series, “Win or Lose,” has been bumped to 2024. It was originally meant to premiere in December.

Disney just released the Disney+ listings for December and it’s not there. TheWrap had been hearing for a little while that it had been delayed until next year; this confirms it.

The series, created by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, focuses on a co-ed middle school softball team called the Pickles and the events leading up to their big championship game. Each episode focuses on a different player or parent and sees what the world is like through their eyes. Will Forte, Rosa Salazar and Milan Ray are among the voice cast. The series will consist of eight episodes.

“Win or Lose” was announced during the Disney’s Investor Day event at the end of 2020. Last year, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Forte’s involvement was announced and a teaser trailer was shown. Earlier this year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Pixar showed off an entire episode from “Win or Lose” (“Vanessa: The Cool Mom”) and it blew away the assembled crowd. It’s classic Pixar storytelling, full of heart and wonderful characters, but the stylization of the world and the quickness that the narrative unfolds is brand new. It feels like the aesthetic of “Turning Red” but turned up to 11. And one of the best things Pixar has done, maybe ever.

It could be that “Win or Lose” will take a spring slot that has just been vacated by “Elio,” which was meant to be that studio’s next film but was recently pushed back more than a year, to June 13, 2025. The studio’s next film will now be “Inside Out 2,” opening on June 14, 2024.