PSVR2 artwork

PSVR2

PlayStation VR2 Is Selling Well Enough to Keep Sony in the Game | Analysis

by | June 2, 2023 @ 4:17 PM

By bridging flatscreen and headset gaming, the newest device is helping prove the technology isn’t just a passing fad

Sony’s been smashing expectations with the PlayStation 5, and the console’s accompanying virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, is off to a respectable start in its own right. Given its hefty price tag of $549, the sales Sony is reporting indicates that VR is persevering as a healthy niche market rather than turning into a fading fad.

The device’s performance has big implications beyond Sony and the PlayStation ecosystem: With Apple poised to introduce a questionably pricey mixed reality headset and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reaffirming his company’s commitment to a metaverse bet he’s poured tens of billions of dollars into, the VR world has needed a sign that there’s a healthy business to be found.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

