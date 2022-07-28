"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" reboots the beloved drama with a twist: a new generation of liars is tormented by their family's past. Set in the same universe as the original series, the teen slasher introduces new protagonists tormented by a similar "A" villain.
If you're wondering who's who in the new HBO Max series, check out our cast and character guide below.
HBO Max
Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams
Bailee Madison stars as lead liar Imogen Adams, a pregnant high schooler who stands up to bullies and insists she will become the spirit queen.
Madison grew up and got her start in recurring roles, including "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Once Upon a Time" and "The Fosters," before playing the leading lady in "Good Witch."
HBO Max
Chandler Kinney as Tabitha 'Tabby' Hayworth
Kinney teams up with Madison as Tabby, Imogen's best friend and fellow liar. Before "Original Sin," Kinney had roles in "Girl Meets World," "Lethal Weapon" and "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street."
HBO Max
Zaria as Faran Bryant
Zaria joins the girl gang as Faran Bryant, a ballerina who unites with the liars against a common enemy. As a relatively new actor, Zaria has had small roles in "Black-ish" and "Two Distant Strangers."
HBO Max
Malia Pyles as Minnie 'Mouse' Honrada
Malia Pyles joins the cast as Minnie, fondly called "Mouse," as a fellow liar and best friend. Pyles can be seen in TV series "Baskets" and "Batwoman," as well as several shorts.
HBO Max
Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar
Maia Reficco rounds out the new generation of liars as athlete Noa Olivar, and becomes the show's first Latina star. The 22-year-old is signed to Sony Music Latin and can be seen in "Kally's Mashup."
HBO Max
Mallory Bechtel as Karen and Kelly
Mallory Bechtel plays opposite the liars as double-team villainous twins Karen and Kelly. As the liars' common enemy, they replace original mean girl Alison DiLaurentis as a combination of OG character's Ali and Jenna. Bechtel has formerly starred in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway and can be seen in "Hereditary."
HBO Max
Carson Rowland as Chip
Carson Rowland joins the reboot's cast as Chip, who crushes hard on Tabby. Rowland is best known for his role in "Sweet Magnolias."
HBO Max
Carly Pope as Davie Adams
Carly Pope plays Davie Adams, Imogen's mom whose sins as former popular girl come out to threaten her daughter. Debuting in "Popular," Pope has roles in "24," "Suits," "Arrow" and "The Good Doctor."