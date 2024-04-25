It can be hard to keep track of who’s living, who’s dead, and who’s some kind of magical creature in “Dead Boy Detectives.” So, we’re going to go ahead and do that for you.
Now streaming on Netflix, the series follows Charles and Edwin — or, as they call themselves, the Dead Boy Detective Agency. The two teenagers died under horrendous circumstances, but at two very different points in time. For Edwin, it was 1916 For Charles, it was about 80 years later.
Together, the two solve supernatural mysteries that only they have the ability to solve. Of course, they do get some help along the way.
Here’s who’s who in the new series, which is indeed part of the “Sandman” universe.
Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) — Edwin died in 1916 at school, when a group of bullies sacrificed him (somewhat unintentionally) to a demon. He’s played by George Rexstrew, and this series marks the actor’s first major project.
Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) — Charles is Edwin’s best friend and, as a teenager in the 80s, has a much more rock ‘n roll vibe to him. He’s brought to life (figuratively, at least) by Jayden Revri who starred in Disney Channel’s British musical series “The Lodge.” Revri also appeared in a few episodes of “Fate: The Winx Saga.”
Death (Kirby) — First spotted in the trailer, Kirby (formerly known professionally as Kirby Howell-Baptiste) returns in the first episode of the series as Death. She is reprising the character from “The Sandman,” but is of course known for projects including “The Good Place,” “Killing Eve,” “Queenpins” and many more.
Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson) — Crystal Palace is a medium that Charles and Edwin meet early on, and an eerily good one at that, since her powers are very real. She’s played by Kassius Nelson, who starred as Cami in “Last Night in Soho” and as Fiona in the “Series of Unfortunate Events” TV adaptation.
David the Demon (David Iacono) — Crystal has her issues though, and her biggest one is her ex, David. He’s a demon who possessed her and, once he’s exorcised, is none too pleased about it. Fans will most certainly recognize him as Cam from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” or as Eli, Rosie Perez’s character’s son in “The Flight Attendant.”
Niko Sasaki (Yuyu Kitamura) — Niko is a resident above the butcher shop, and becomes Crystal’s neighbor. She’s played by Yuyu Kitamura, who most recently appeared in an episode of “Expats” as Lucia.
Jenny Green (Briana Cuoco) — Jenny is the woman who runs the butcher shop, thus becoming Crystal and Niko’s landlord. You might recognize her voice from the animated “Harley Quinn” series, as Batgirl or Barbara Gordon. You might also recognize her from “The Flight Attendant.” And yes, you definitely recognize her last name — she’s Kaley Cuoco’s sister.
Esther (Jenn Lyon) — Best known for her role in “Claws,” Jenn Lyon plays Esther the Witch. She’s one of the few who’s not dead in this series; in fact, she’s immortal. And she’s very good at holding a grudge.
Monty (Joshua Colley) — Esther has a familiar known as Monty, who she turns from a crow into a human for a bit. In his human form, Monty is played by Joshua Colley, who appeared in two episodes of “Love, Victor” as Liam, as well as in Netflix’s film “Senior Year.”
Kingham and Litty (Max Jenkins and Caitlin Reilly) — In their true forms, we learn the names of the sprites that possess Niko are Kingham and Litty. They’re played by Max Jenkins and Caitlin Reilly respectively. Jenkins starred as Christopher Doyle in “Dead to Me,” while Reilly has appeared in “Hacks” and “Loot.” You may also have seen Reilly cross your TikTok feed, as she’s a comedian.
Cat King (Lukas Gage) — Fresh off of starring in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” Lukas Gage plays the very flirty Cat King. He takes a particular liking to Edwin early on.
Night Nurse (Ruth Connell) — Then there’s the Night Nurse. She works in the afterlife’s Lost and Found department, and is hellbent on locating Charles and Edwin to send them to their assigned afterlife. And yes, Ruth Connell is reprising her role from “Doom Patrol” with the character. But fans might recognize her first from “Supernatural.”
