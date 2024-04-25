It can be hard to keep track of who’s living, who’s dead, and who’s some kind of magical creature in “Dead Boy Detectives.” So, we’re going to go ahead and do that for you.

Now streaming on Netflix, the series follows Charles and Edwin — or, as they call themselves, the Dead Boy Detective Agency. The two teenagers died under horrendous circumstances, but at two very different points in time. For Edwin, it was 1916 For Charles, it was about 80 years later.

Together, the two solve supernatural mysteries that only they have the ability to solve. Of course, they do get some help along the way.

Here’s who’s who in the new series, which is indeed part of the “Sandman” universe.