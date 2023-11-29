Neil Gaiman Teases ‘Good Things Coming’ in ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 on Netflix

Neil Gaiman, the creator of the “The Sandman,” has penned a letter to fans to celebrate the DC comic series’ 35th anniversary.

In addition, he teased that “good things are coming” in Season 2 of the Netflix series, which has resumed filming in London. The streamer also shared a behind the scenes photo of the upcoming season, featuring Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Mason Alexander Park (Desire).

35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman comic was released. This week, The Sandman officially restarts production.



In the words of @neilhimself, "Good things are coming." pic.twitter.com/oLCU7UpFuL — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 29, 2023

Season 1 of “The Sandman,” which was developed by Gaiman and writer and executive producers David Goyer and Allan Heinberg, first premiered on the streamer in August 2022.

In addition to Sturridge and Park, the season starred Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James Young and Razane Jammal

“The Sandman” is produced by Warner Brothers Television.

Read Gaiman’s full letter below:

We never know where our dreams will take us. 35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set many people and characters on paths that seemed, even at the time, so unlikely as to be impossible. Back then most comics featured superheroes. Sandman wasn’t that. It wasn’t like anything else, but magically (the magic consisting of hard work, youthful overconfidence, and some key people who believed in the vision) we were given the opportunity to tell the story I had in my head and bring Morpheus and the rest of the Endless to life.

A little over 36 years ago, in October 1987, the worst storm in at least 500 years left my house without power and my family trapped in our little village by fallen trees, and I spent my time writing an outline for the first eight issues of Sandman.

Thirteen months later, in November 1988, the first issue of Sandman hit the comics shops.

Like those who walk a path in Destiny’s garden, I look back and see one clear path stretching behind me. At times on this journey the way forward seemed impossible, and I don’t think I could have conceived of the impact that these characters would have on individuals or on the world. When I look at the path ahead, though, I don’t see darkness. I see how the world of The Sandman continues to grow and evolve and take new forms.

This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius show runner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable.

A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny’s garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming.