‘Good Omens’ Season 3 Scripts in the Works, Neil Gaiman Says

“Good Omens” creator Neil Gaiman says he has been hired to write a third season of Prime Video’s adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy novel after the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal.

“Now that the strikes is over, are you gonna to start writing Good Omens Season 3?” a user on the social media platform Bluesky asked Gaiman, to which he replied: “Yes.”

“Has it been renewed for a Season 3?” another user asked, to which he responded “No, but I’ve been hired to write one.”

Another follower said the announcement was “wonderful news” and asked if John Finnemore or other writers would also be involved, to which Gaiman said, “Right now just me.”

The update comes after Gaiman previously said on his Tumblr account that a third season was “all planned and plotted” but that the show wouldn’t get renewed for it “unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy.”

“If I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end,” he added at the time. “If I wasn’t on strike I’d be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry [Pratchett] and I plotted, long ago.”

In a separate post, he revealed that a first draft of Episode 1 and the final fifteen pages of Episode 6 were written prior to the WGA strike.

“If we shot it in 2024, it would probably be released in early ’26,” he added. “We started shooting S2 in October 2021. It’s about a year in post-production from wrap to release.”

A spokesperson for Prime Video did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.