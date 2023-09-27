‘The Daily Show’ Sets October Return Date With Rotating Guest Hosts After WGA Strike

Comedy Central aims to find a new, permanent host to take over in 2024

The Daily Show sets post-strike return in October
Now that the WGA strike has officially ended, Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is joining its late night counterparts in returning this October. But, it’ll be a few weeks later than the network shows.

“The Daily Show” will return with new episodes on Monday, October 16 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Similar to how it was operating before the strike began, the talk show will see a rotation of guest hosts, as a permanent replacement for Trevor Noah won’t take over until next year.

It remains unclear who exactly will be on that roster of guest hosts but, when the writers strike began in May, it fell right at the start of Dulcé Sloan’s week behind the desk. Michael Kosta, Charlamagne tha God, Michelle Wolf, Ronny Chieng, Lewis Black and Desus Nice were all set to host a week each after that.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a permanent host. As TheWrap exclusively reported in August, Kal Penn and Hasan Minhaj were among the top four contenders to take the job, with reports indicating that Leslie Jones and Chelsea Handler were the other two. (All four guest hosted the show prior to the strike).

But, after an exposé in The New Yorker earlier this month revealed that Hasan Minhaj has previously embellished stories about his life in his stand-up, former “Daily Show” staffers told TheWrap he should be disqualified from consideration.

Comedy Central did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Wednesday about reports that the network has indeed taken him out of the running and expanded their search for a full-time host.

