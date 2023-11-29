Netflix revealed a first look and the release date for “One Day” — the series adaptation of David Nicholls’ best-selling book — on Wednesday.

The series launches on Feb. 8, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The show’s official logline reads “‘One Day’ tells the story of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?”

The love story consists of 14 episodes, each 30 minutes in length. As is Netflix’s way, all will be released on Feb. 8.

According to the logline, “Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. ‘One Day’ is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.”

In addition to Mod and Woodall, the show stars Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.

Nige Watson produces, and executive producers include author David Nicholls, Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky and Nicole Taylor. Drama Republic served as the main production company. Nicole Taylor served as lead writer with Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Sheibani. Directors include Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick and Luke Snellin.

Leo Woodall broke out in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Ambika Mod is known for playing Shruti on seven episodes of “This Is Going to Hurt” as well as Una Finch on two episodes of “I Hate Suzie.”

Check out the first-look images for “One Day” below: