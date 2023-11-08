The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix series “My Life With the Walter Boys” is here. Newcomer Nikki Rodriguez is set to break hearts when the show, which is based on the acclaimed novel by Ali Novak, premieres on Dec. 7. Watch the trailer at the top of the page now.

Rodriguez’s Jackie Howard is a 15-year-old who finds herself uprooted from Manhattan to rural Colorado (“the middle of nowhere,” as she puts it) after the unexpected deaths of her family. Jackie is curious about her new home and city but is focused on returning to the Northeast and getting into Princeton.

In the wake of her enormous loss, Jackie is taken in by her mom’s best friend, Katherine (played by “Suits” star Sarah Rafferty) and her husband George (Marc Blucas). The pair are already raising ten children in a home Jackie’s classmate describes as “boy heaven,” and from the looks of it, two of those boys might have Jackie questioning everything.

Jackie soon develops a crush on not one but two of her new housemates, brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). As a former star athlete, Cole is still reeling from an injury that has left him sidelined, while Alex is a “dreamer and an undeniable romantic” who loves “Star Wars” and gaming.

The boys couldn’t be more different from one another and all three teens are under one roof, which means tension, heartache, and butterflies are all bound to follow. If the trailer’s final scene is any indication, Jackie, Alex, and Cole might be in for a bumpy, and emotional, ride.

See first-look photos from Netflix below:

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Sarah Rafferty as Katherine and Marc Blucas as George in episode 105 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Chris Large/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Ashby Gentry as Alex, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Noah LaLonde as Cole, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, Marc Blucas as George, Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Zoë Soul as Haley Young, Alisha Newton as Erin, Isaac Arellanes as Isaac and Myles Perez as Lee in episode 105 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 110 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 106 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Noah LaLonde as Cole, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Myles Perez as Lee, Isaac Arellanes as Isaac and Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 107 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Brought to viewers by the producers from “The Kissing Booth” trilogy, the new show is described as a “heartwarming coming of age story” that includes unexpected loss and the potential for new love.

“My Life With the Walter Boys” also stars Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Dean Petriw, Lennix James, Alix West Lefler, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Zoë Soul, Alisha Newton, Jaylan Evans, Ashley Tavares, Moheb Jindran, Ellie O’Brien, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, and Alex Quijano.

The series will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 7.