Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced on Wednesday.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” a Clarence House official said.

The 71-year-old royal is self-isolating in his home in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, has tested negative, according to the Associated Press.

Also Read: Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

The prince’s 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last week announced that she was altering her schedule of events “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.” She remains in “good health,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Prince Charles’ last public engagement was on March 12 — the same day that he last saw the queen, according to the BBC.

The U.K.’s Department of Health and Social Care has reported 8,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, including 422 deaths.