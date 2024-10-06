Prince Harry’s Netflix ‘POLO’ Docuseries Wants to Be ‘Drive to Survive’ on Horseback

The Prince Harry-produced docuseries “POLO” hopes to be “the behind-the-scenes, kind of like what ‘Drive to Survive’ did for Formula 1,” professional polo player Nacho Figueras told People while speaking at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens … Hopefully, this will be the beginning of a, hopefully, longer series that will expose our sport to millions of people,” he added.

Figueras added that “it’s an honor” working with Harry, who he described as “a dear friend.” The player continued, “This is more his project than it is mine. It’s an honor to know that I was able to help. And the show is not about me. It’s not about him … So we’ve been working very hard on it and we’re very excited about the outcome.”

Like his father and brother, Harry has played polo for decades. It’s a passion that both he and Figueras share. As Figueras told People, “Look, everything about it. I would love for it to be a kind of, like a surprise. But what I can tell you is that me as a polo player, I think this is something that I’ve been waiting for my entire life.”

The docuseries was announced by Netflix in August. The streamer described the project on X as, “a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.”

The docuseries is one of two that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are producing through their company Archewell Productions. The non-fiction shows make up part of the $100 million deal the pair struck with the streamer in 2020.

In addition to the polo docuseries, the pair are also producing a series that will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.” Showrunner Leah Hariton is set to be joined by director Michael Steed (“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”). The Duchess of Sussex will produce the series alongside Archewell Productions’ Chanel Pysnik, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Hariton.

The Duke and Duchess established Archewell Productions in 2020. In April of the following year, the pair announced “Heart of Invictus,” a docuseries about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. The royal founded the adaptive sports competition for veterans in 2014.

In 2022, Netflix released the docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which promised a closer look at the private lives of the couple.

“POLO” is set for release on Netflix this December. It’s produced by Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.