Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set First Series at Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions has announced the first project under its recently signed deal with Netflix.

Titled “Heart of Invictus,” the project is a docuseries about the organization behind the Invictus Games, the adaptive sports competition for veterans founded by Harry in 2014. The series will follow a group of service members who suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to competing at the next Invictus Games in 2022, as well as the organizers working to put on the event.

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, the duo behind the Oscar-winning short “The White Helmets,” will direct and produce the series, respectively. The Invictus Games Foundation and Prince Harry will serve as executive producers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year, shortly after making their public split with the royal family and relocating to Los Angeles. The deal covers scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Other projects in development include a nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer. “From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Added Dominic Reid, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, “We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery. This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen.”