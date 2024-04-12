Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are launching two new series with Netflix through their media company Archewell Productions, TheWrap has learned.

The non-fiction shows make up part of the $100 million deal the pair struck with the streamer in 2020.

Both projects are in the early stages of production. The first series will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.” Showrunner Leah Hariton will be joined by director Michael Steed (“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”). The Duchess of Sussex will produce the series alongside Archewell Productions’ Chanel Pysnik as well as Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Hariton.

The second series will give viewers a glimpse into the world of professional polo, a well-established passion of Prince Harry’s. Shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, the show “will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

The Duke and Duchess established Archewell Productions in 2020. In April of the following year, the pair announced “Heart of Invictus,” a docuseries about Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. The royal founded the adaptive sports competition for veterans in 2014.

In 2022, Netflix released the docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which promised a closer look at the private lives of the couple.

Then earlier this year, the former “Suits” actress also announced the soft launch of her apparent lifestyle brand. While little has been revealed about the brand, it is understood that she intends to officially debut American Riviera Orchard this spring.