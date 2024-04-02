SiriusXM revealed a new agreement on Tuesday with actors Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who will reunite to launch a new podcast focused on rewatching and telling never-before-heard behind-the-scenes stories from their hit show, “Suits.”

Each week, the pair will do a deep dive on an episode of the USA Network legal drama, after it surged in viewership on Netflix last summer. Additionally, special guests who played a part in front of and behind the camera during the series’ nine seasons will frequently join the costar hosts.

Originally released from 2011-2019, the series follows the inner workings of a top Manhattan law firm, whose lawyers navigate corporate law as well as the complicated relationships they form with each other. Nielsen records from the summer of 2023 showed how the procedural became the most-watched title ever acquired by a streaming service.

“On the heels of the record-breaking ‘Suits’ resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives,” Adams and Rafferty said in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

The as-yet-untitled project, which will be produced by SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios, joins other acclaimed rewatch podcasts like Earwolf’s “Office Ladies” and Team Coco’s “Parks & Recollection.”

“As we continue SiriusXM’s mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience,” Adam Sachs, senior vice president of Podcast Content at SiriusXM, said. “Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for ‘Suits’ fans, new and old. We can’t wait for you to listen.”

The original “Suits” cast also included Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and, of course, Meghan Markle.

The show is co-created and cohosted by Rafferty and Adams. Producers are Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins and Kristin Shrader, while executive producers are Adams, Rafferty, Sachs, Codi Fischer and Colin Anderson for SiriusXM.