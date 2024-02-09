Amid the “Suits” streaming boom, the cast of the legal drama reunited in a new e.l.f Cosmetics Super Bowl ad, this time in a courtroom pairing with the infamous Judge Judy.

Meshing different sides of entertainment’s legal world, Judge Judy comes face-t0-face with “Suits” stars Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, who square off as Hoffman accuses his boss of overspending on beauty.

“She’s wasting company funds on overpriced makeup,” Hoffman claims in the ad, before Torres defends herself by saying “good makeup is expensive!”

“Pricey makeup is a scam, like couples therapy,” Hoffman exclaims, drawing a gasp from court reporter Sarah Rafferty.

“You’re telling me you need to spend $92 on foundation,” Judge Judy responds, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.”

As Torres readies herself to come clean on her overspending, a star-studded jury steps in to facilitate her confession. Among the jury is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum HeidiNCloset, comedian Benito Skinner, singer Meghan Trainor and “Jury Duty” breakout Ronald Gladden, who unwittingly sat on the Amazon Freevee’s fake jury panel.

When Torres admits her misstep in trusting makeup that wasn’t even cruelty-free, Trainor tosses the mic to Gladden, instructing him to gasp, which he does.

Also in the courtroom is Judge Judy’s granddaughter, Sarah Rose, who stars in “Judy Justice” as well as former NFL footballer Emmanuel Acho, who serves as the courtroom’s bailiff.

This isn’t the first time the “Suits” cast has reunited amid the USA network’s streaming resurgence on Netflix and Peacock this summer, as Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams presented at the 2024 Golden Globes.

While the original cast of the legal drama doesn’t have any plans to formally reunite for a reboot, the show will get a second life as NBC recently greenlit spin-off “Suits: L.A.” from series creator Aaron Korsh, with Victoria Mahoney set as director and executive producer.