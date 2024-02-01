‘Suits: LA’ Spin-Off Scores Pilot Order at NBC

The “Suits” universe is officially expanding. NBC has given a pilot order to “Suits: L.A.,” from flagship series creator Aaron Korsh, with Victoria Mahoney set as director and executive producer.

The Los Angeles-set legal drama will center around an entirely new cast of characters, with production of the pilot set to start in Vancouver in late March.

The logline for the new project is as follows: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

The project comes after a blockbuster year for “Suits” in the streaming realm. The legal drama catapulted into a cultural phenomenon after its first eight seasons became available to stream on Netflix. The show led Nielsen’s Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023, with a total of 57.7 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen’s “Streaming Unwrapped” report for the year. Its final season, Season 9, continues to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Talk of the potential spin-off first surfaced in October, as Korsh planned to expand the “Suits” universe, like “NCIS” and “CSI,” featuring a new cast. However, stars from the originals series have expressed interest in returning as guest stars if the opportunity arises.

“Donna lives in my heart always,” Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna, told TheWrap in December. “I’m always open to let her out to play.”

“Suits: L.A.” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive producers include Korsh, Mahoney, David Bartis and Doug Liman for Hypnotic and Gene Klein.