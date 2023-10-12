Following the unexpected streaming reign of USA’s legal drama “Suits,” which ended in 2019, series creator Aaron Korsh is developing a new series for the franchise, TheWrap has learned.

It would be the third “Suits” series after the one-season spin-off “Pearson,” which starred Gina Torres. The original series, whose cast included Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman, was set in New York City, while “Pearson” was set in Chicago.

Like the “NCIS” and “CSI” franchises, the new series would be set in a new city, possibly Los Angeles and feature an all-new cast with no recurring characters from the original series.

“Suits” is now Netflix’s twice-over most-streamed acquired program, having spent more time as No. 1 on Nielsen’s top 10 streaming programs list than any other title.

During the week of Sept. 4 to 10, “Suits” ranked No. 1 yet again on the market measurement firm’s top 10 list. The streaming programs list, which Nielsen first started reporting in 2020, tallies total minutes viewed across all streaming platforms. Between Netflix and Peacock, viewership for “Suits” hit the 2.359 billion minute mark.

The legal drama has now topped the top 10 streaming programs list for 12 weeks, the most of any title. The previous title to hold this record was Netflix’s “Ozark,” which occupied the No. 1 spot for 11 weeks.

Last week, Korsh reacted to the new Nielsen record, tweeting, “I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It’s good to be the King.”

Peacock is the sole streaming home of all nine seasons of “Suits,” which ran on USA from 2011 to 2019. The streamer recently “Pearson” to its roster following the resurgence of interest in the flagship legal drama.

“Suits” also saw a Japanese remake in 2018, starring Yuji Oda and Yuto Nakajima. It ran for two seasons on Fuji TV.

Before creating “Suits,” Korsh wrote for “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Just Shoot Me!” and ABC’s legal drama “The Deep End.”

