Taylor Swift fans will have another way to spend the next couple of weeks waiting for the release of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s new album: non-stop Taylor Swift music on SiriusXM.

The entertainment service will launch Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) on Sunday, April 7, which will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift’s music from her chart-topping 17-year career, including Eras Tour favorites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.

On the 13th day of the channel, April 19, Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” comes out. To mark the release, the SiriusXM channel will play the album in full, beginning to end, continuously throughout the weekend.

Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will only be available for a limited time – it will run through May 6.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

“The Tortured Poets Department” is Swift’s 11th studio album and comes on the heels of her 2023 release “Midnights,” which won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Swift announced the existence of “The Tortured Poets Department” while accepting a Grammy award in February.

The release also comes as the singer-songwriter is in the midst of another leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, and after her concert film version of the tour hit Disney+ streaming in March.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free.