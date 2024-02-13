‘Suits: LA’ Spin-Off Casts Stephen Amell in Lead Role

“Suits L.A.” has tapped “Arrow” and “Heels” actor Stephen Amell to lead the newest spinoff of the popular procedural.

The new installment, ordered to pilot at NBC in the beginning of February, will follow Amell’s Ted Black, former New York federal prosecutor. Described as a “charismatic force of nature who puts his own needs above others,” Ted teamed up with old friend Stuart Lane to develop a Los Angeles law firm specializing in criminal and entertainment law.

Amell most recently appeared in the “Heels” series at Starz. He will next be seen in the film “Code: 8 Part II,” which he also produced, on Netflix. He also previously starred on “Arrow” on the CW, which launched the Arrowverse.

NBC revealed its pilot order of the spinoff series from flagship show creator Aaron Korsh and Victoria Mahoney as director and executive producer. In addition to Amell’s Black, the Los Angeles-set legal drama will feature an entirely new ensemble of characters. Production will begin in Vancouver in late March.

According to the series logline, Ted Black “has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

Those who surround Ted will test their loyalties to both him and each other as their personal and professional lives become blurred. Previous events from years past also unfold to reveal why Ted left everything and everyone he loved behind.

“Suits” rose in the rankings via streaming last year once the first eight seasons of the show became available on Netflix. The show led Nielsen’s Top 10 most streamed programs of 2023, with a total of 57.7 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen’s “Streaming Unwrapped” report for the year.

Sarah Rafferty remains open to reprising her star role as Donna, which she told TheWrap in December while doing press for Netflix’s “My Live With the Walter Boys.” Rafferty plays mom Katherine Walter in the young adult series, which was speedily renewed for a second season shortly after it premiered in December 2023. The “Suits” cast also recently reunited in a couple of Super Bowl LVIII commercials.

Amell is represented by UTA, Leverage Management and Sloane Offer and Weber and Dern.