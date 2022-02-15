“Promised Land” has been pulled from ABC’s primetime schedule after just five episodes. The drama will move to Hulu and finish its 10-episode run there.

The series, which focuses on a Latinx family in Sonoma Valley, has been very low rated in its short run — but critical reviews remain strong. “Promised Land,” which currently averages 2.9 million total viewers per episode, including one week of (mostly) DVR catchup, has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it’s only based on seven critics.

That viewer tally ranks the show 88th on broadcast TV, between ABC game show “The Chase” and NBC sitcom “American Auto.”

“Promised Land” is technically not canceled — yet. There has been no decision about a potential Season 2, an ABC insider told TheWrap.

“‘Promised Land’ is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” an ABC spokesperson said. “We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

The spokesperson continued: “We are continuing to pursue an audience-first approach in an effort to make sure that all of our shows find the right audience, regardless of platform — and this move aligns with our company strategy that there is a home for every show.”

“Promised Land” is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s wine country, per its logline. It stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

Episode 105 will air on ABC as scheduled on Monday, Feb. 21, at 10/9c. Episode 106 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, March 1.

All “Promised Land” episodes that have already aired on ABC are available now on Hulu.