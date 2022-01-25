Ratings: ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ Has a Very Unpromising Debut

And that’s following ”The Bachelor“

Fox finished first in the demo’s ratings last night thanks to “9-1-1: Lone Star.” CBS was way ahead in terms of total viewers, however, led by “NCIS” and a season high for “The Neighborhood.”

New drama “Promised Land” on ABC got off to a very unpromising start Monday, premiering to a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.9 million total viewers. And those rough Nielsen numbers came directly after “The Bachelor.”

Much further down the rankings, The CW settled for a 0.0 primetime rating. “March,” The CW’s new docuseries about HBCU band culture, debuted to a 0.1 rating and 315,000 total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1: Lone Star” drew a 0.7 rating and 5.2 million total viewers. “The Cleaning Lady” at 9 received a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. CBS was first in total viewers with 6.2 million, ABC was third with 2.9 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 posted a 0.7 rating and 6.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” had a 0.5 rating and 5.7 million total viewers. “NCIS” at 9 got a 0.6 rating and 7.5 million total viewers. At 10, “NCIS: Hawai’i” received a 0.4 rating and 5.2 million total viewers.

For ABC, “The Bachelor” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Promised Land” followed.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Kenan” at 8 had a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers. A second episode at 8:30 got the same rating, but fell to 1.2 million total viewers. At 9, “That’s My Jam” received a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. “Ordinary Joe” at 10 settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.0 and in total viewers with 341,000. After “March,” 9 o’clock’s “4400” managed a 0.0 rating and 368,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.