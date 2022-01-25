Promised Land

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Promised Land’ Has a Very Unpromising Debut

by | January 25, 2022 @ 9:27 AM

And that’s following ”The Bachelor“

New drama “Promised Land” on ABC got off to a very unpromising start Monday, premiering to a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.9 million total viewers. And those rough Nielsen numbers came directly after “The Bachelor.”

Fox finished first in the demo’s ratings last night thanks to “9-1-1: Lone Star.” CBS was way ahead in terms of total viewers, however, led by “NCIS” and a season high for “The Neighborhood.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

