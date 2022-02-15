“Barry” fans, we have good news: The Emmy-winning black comedy series starring and co-created by Bill Hader finally has a premiere date. The third season of “Barry” will premiere on HBO Sunday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 2 launched all the way back in March, 2019 — blame COVID-19 for the three-year delay — so for those of you needing a quick catch up: Hader plays Barry Berkman, a contract killer who, after traveling to Los Angeles for a job, becomes fixated on acting as a way to escape that life of violence and murder. Things don’t work out as he hoped however, as the obligations of his murder career, not to mention Barry’s broken psyche, keep interfering with his attempt at a new start.

“Barry” also stars Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”) as Monroe Fuches, Barry’s former handler-turned enemy; Sarah Goldberg (“Hindsight”) as Sally, Barry’s girlfriend in the midst of launching her first TV series; Anthony Carrigan (“Gotham”) as Noho Hank, head of the Chechen mob in LA; and Henry Winkler (“Arrested Development”) as Gene Cousineau, Barry’s former acting teacher still mourning his girlfriend, Detective Janice Moss.

And the big things to remember? Moss was murdered by Barry at the end of Season 1 after she discovered Barry’s secret, and Fuches, in order to ruin Barry’s attempt to leave him behind, told Cousineau at the end of Season 2. Whoops.

And per the Season 3 logline: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Burns (“Enlightened”) returns for Season 3 as Detective Mae Dunn, now bumped to series regular. D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”), who plays Natalie Greer and Michael Irby (“True Detective”; “Mayans M.C.”) who plays Cristobal, both return to recur in Season 3.

Season 3 is created, written and directed by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, who also executive produce alongside Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff. It’s produced by Julie Camino. Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Sarnoff also serve as writers on Season 3.