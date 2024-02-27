‘Queer Eye’ Adds Jeremiah Brent Following Bobby Berk’s Departure

Netflix has found its Bobby Berk replacement in the form of Jeremiah Brent. Production for “Queer Eye” Season 9 will take place in Las Vegas this spring.

Brent will be part of this new season alongside Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Jonathan Van Ness (Beauty), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion). He will take over Berk’s category, Design.

In late 2023, rumors began to circulate that Berk would not be returning to Netflix’s award-winning reality series. Though it was originally speculated that his departure had to do with conflicts with the rest of the cast, Berk set the record straight in January, saying that the main reason for his departure was that the Fab Five had reached the end of their contract with Netflix. Berk called the series “the most amazing gift that I couldn’t have ever imagined” and noted the decision to leave “wasn’t an easy one.”

“We thought we were done,” Berk told Vanity Fair. “Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things.”

As for the new member of “Queer Eye,” Brent is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design, which was founded in 2012 and currently operates in both New York City and Los Angeles. He also founded the lifestyle brand Atrio. Over the course of his career, he has been featured in Architectural Digest’s AD100 and has released his first book, “The Space That Keeps You,” a design book that explores what gives spaces meaning.

This won’t mark Brent’s first time on television. The designer previously hosted the Emmy-winning “Home Made Simple” for the Oprah Winfrey Network and Netflix’s dream wedding reality show “Say I Do.”

Brent has been married to fellow interior designer Nate Berkus since 2014, and the couple have collaborated on several high-profile projects, including their exclusive line with Living Spaces, a partnership that began in 2018 and is ongoing. The two have two children, Poppy and Oskar.

Brent is managed by Kelsey Berlacher and repped by CAA.

First released in 2018 as a reboot of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Queer Eye” has earned 11 Emmy wins and currently holds the record for most wins in the Outstanding Structured Program category, stealing the category six times in a row. The series is produced by Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment.