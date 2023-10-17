‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Cooking Up New Docuseries for National Geographic

National Geographic and Antoni Porowski are cooking up a new docuseries that will guide celebrities on a journey of cultural and personal discovery through food.

“No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski” will send the “Queer Eye” star and his guest on an epic adventure where they will capture cinematic moments. It will also feature exclusive, intimate conversations in which celebrities will share family stories, their connection with food and culture and the new perspectives they’ve gained about their heritage and themselves.

“Food is such an integral part of understanding who we are and where we come from,” Porowski said in a statement. “I am so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, alongside some wonderful friends both new and old, traveling the globe, making up for all the times I skipped geography class in high school, to explore food traditions and cultures, and am honored to embark on this journey

with National Geographic.”

Celebrities featured in season one will be revealed by Porowski through his social media. Locations in the series include South Korea, Germany, Italy, Senegal and Malaysian Borneo, New York and Texas.

“Antoni is the perfect person to take Nat Geo viewers – and our famous faces – on these global adventures,” National Geographic’s executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content Tom McDonald said in a statement. “He’s full of curiosity about the world, is deeply passionate and knowledgeable about culinary history, and has a unique ability to draw out the emotional connection between people, places and food.”

“No Taste Like Home with Antoni Poroski” is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and executive produced by Porowski, Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and National Geographic’s Betsy Forhan, and directed by Leo Mcrea, Jenny Dames and Kit Lynch Robinson. Robin O’Sullivan serves as showrunner.

“No Taste Like Home is a fascinating, feel-good series that will beautifully thread together family food stories from past and present,” Ramsay said. “I’m really thankful to our celebrities who came on this journey, taking us to all corners of the globe, inviting us into their lives and trusting us to tell their family’s food stories in this way.”