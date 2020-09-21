Quibi to Explore Potential Sale After Less Than Six Months (Report)

After less than six months, Jeffrey Katzenberg is exploring a potential sale of Quibi, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the situation.

The short-form streaming service launched in April but has badly underperformed in gaining subscribers in the ultra-competitive streaming space. The WSJ report said Quibi is also considering other options, including another round of funding or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

In a statement on the WSJ report, the company said: “Quibi has successfully launched a new business and pioneered a new form of storytelling and state-of-the-art platform. Meg and Jeffrey are committed to continuing to build the business in the way that gives the greatest experience for customers, greatest value for shareholders and greatest opportunity for employees. We do not comment on rumor or speculation.”

