Rachel Maddow Says Republican ‘Shame and Embarrassment’ Over Trump Might Be What Saves the Country | Video

Rachel Maddow is hoping that shame and embarrassment within the Republican party may “save the country.”

On Monday, Donald Trump’s first full day back in office, the president issued pardons to about 1,500 people and also commuted the sentences of 14 of his supporters who were charged in connection to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. These included charged people who are associated with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Specifically, Trump issued “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.” This included people who assaulted members of law enforcement.

“They really don’t want to talk about it because there’s no easy way to talk about it,” Maddow said on her MSNBC show on Tuesday night. “What they’re going along with here is something they cannot justify.”

“The stomach-churning self-loathing that all those senators felt today, the shame and embarrassment that they felt today as they were asked and asked and asked again about the president of their party springing 211 people who were actively incarcerated in federal prison, mostly for acts of violence against police officers while they were taking part in a violent attack on the U.S. Congress from which some of these same senators had to run for their lives,” she continued. “The feeling they are having, that disgusting feeling of having to swallow this and try to come up with some way to try to stop talking about it because hey can’t say anything about it that doesn’t disgust them and isn’t viscerally wrong. That sickening feeling, maybe that is what will save the country or at least slow its descent.”

“Shame and embarrassment and the difficulty of answering unanswerable questions about indefensible things, those are brakes that can be tapped in our political system,” Maddow further noted. “In Washington and in our politics, there’s basically one way to make public officials who are otherwise behaving in ways that are weak and wrong and know it, there’s basically one way to make them find their spine and change course. And it’s to hound them relentlessly on the things they’re doing that they know are wrong.”

Watch the full “Rachel Maddow Show” segment in the video, above.