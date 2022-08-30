Randall Park has tapped Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola and Ally Maki to headline the cast of his directorial debut “Shortcomings,” adapted from the graphic novel by Adrian Tomine.

The film will also feature Tavi Gevinson (HBO’s “Gossip Girl”), Debby Ryan (“The Resort”) and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”). Sonoya Mizuno (“House of the Dragon”) and Timothy Simons (“Veep”) round out the supporting cast.

Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment announced that production recently wrapped.

“Shortcomings” is described as “a hilariously irreverent examination of racial politics, sexual mores, and pop culture.” Min stars as Ben, the cynical manager of a Bay Area movie theater, while Cola plays his best friend Alice. Together, they navigate life and its many obstacles: Ben’s failing relationship with his girlfriend Miko (Maki) and Alice’s serial dating habits chief among them.

As TheWrap previously reported, Tomine will executive produce and adapt his 2007 for his first solo screenplay. His graphic novel “Killing and Dying” was the basis for Jacques Audiard’s 2021 film “Paris, 13th District.”

“It was a joy watching these incredibly talented performers bring these characters to life, flaws and all,” said Park in a press statement. “I am extremely proud to helm a movie that will finally show the world that the Asian American experience includes eating various sandwiches in diners.”

Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment are heading up the production, along with Roadside Attractions, Picture Films and Imminent Collision. Executive producers include Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios and Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva and Neil Shah for Tango Entertainment. Margot Hand will produce through her Picture Films banner, while Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman will produce for Roadside Attractions. Hieu Ho, Michael Golamco, and Park will produce for his production company Imminent Collision. Roadside’s Ryan Paine will also serve as executive producer.

UTA and WME Independent are handling global distribution rights.

Park starred in the immigrant family comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” for six seasons and directed an episode. He also produced, co-wrote and co-starred with Ali Wong in 2019’s “Always Be My Maybe.” Other notable acting credits include Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (most recently “WandaVision”), “The Office”, “The Interview” and “Veep.” Park will continue his hot streak with Netflix workplace comedy “Blockbuster” and will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Min is best known for playing Ben Hargreeves on “The Umbrella Academy.” He also played the titular role in this year’s Sundance favorite “After Yang.” Cola started out in live comedy before breaking out with the shows “I Love Dick” and “Good Trouble.” Maki’s long list of TV credits include Disney Channel shows like “That’s So Raven,” “Toy Story 4” and a recurring role in a television adaptation of the film “10 Things I Hate About You.”

