A24 has tapped Brandy Norwood, Andrew Burnap and Kathryn Hunter to star in the “The Front Room,” with Neal Huff also joining the cast.

The Eggers Brothers – consisting of director Robert Eggers’ twin younger brothers Max and Sam – will make their directorial debut with the psychological horror film. They will also write the screenplay.

Adapted from Susan Hill’s short story of the same name, “The Front Room” revolves around a young, newly pregnant couple who is forced to take in a sickly stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.

A24 is set to produce and handle the film’s global release. Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM will also produce.

“The Front Room” will see Max Eggers reteam with A24 after co-writing “The Lighthouse” with brother Robert, who directed the horror film. Sam Eggers previously edited and co-wrote the documentary “Olympia,” starring late actress Olympia Dukakis, and provided production assistance on Robert Eggers’ debut feature film “The Witch.” Both brothers crewed for their older brother’s 2008 short film “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

As for the cast, Brandy Norwood most recently appeared onscreen as Naomi “Xplicit Lyrics” in the ’90s rap group reunion show “Queens.” The Grammy-winning musician, also known for her starring roles in “Cinderella” and “Moesha,” has a number of projects in the pipeline. Next up, she’ll co-star with Heather Graham, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño in Netflix’s “Best. Christmas. Ever.”

Hunter joins the cast following her award-winning turn as the three witches/Old Man in last year’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Tabitha Edwards in HBO’s “Landscapers.” Burnap, who won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play, will next star in “Snow White” opposite Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. He also appeared in miniseries “WeCrashed” and “Under the Banner of Heaven” earlier this year. Huff’s recent credits include series “The Sinner” and “Mare of Easttown.”

The Eggers Brothers are repped by 2AM, WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz. Norwood is represented by CAA and Ryan Ramsey (SALXCO), while Hunter is represented by Stanton Davidson Associates. Burnap is represented by UTA, The Lede PR and Beth Rosner Management. Huff is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.