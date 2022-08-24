Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail to Appear in A24 Horror Movie ‘I Saw the TV Glow’

A who’s who of music talent will make appearances in an upcoming A24 horror film titled “I Saw the TV Glow,” including Phoebe Bridgers as part of Haley Dahl’s side project Sloppy Jane, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and King Woman.

Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine will lead the cast of “I Saw the TV Glow,” which is directed by Jane Schoenbrun and is in post-production now. The film wrapped production a week ago.

The film follows two teenage outcasts (Smith and Lundy-Paine) who bond over their shared love of a scary television show. But the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously canceled. Schoenbrun wrote the script.

Other cast members include Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner and Danny Tamberelli.

Emma Stone through her banner Fruit Tree is producing the film along with Dave McCary and Ali Herting alongside Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films and Sam Intili.

A24 is financing and handling the worldwide release of “I Saw the TV Glow.”

Schoenbrun is the director of her debut feature film “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,” which premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021.

A24 and Stone’s Fruit Tree have previously collaborated on Jesse Eisenberg’s “When You Finish Saving the World” and the TV adaptation of Stacy Willingham’s thriller “A Flicker in the Dark.” Stone will also star alongside Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie in “The Curse” from A24 for Showtime.

Bridgers was formerly a bassist with Sloppy Jane, which is an avant-garde rock band fronted by Dahl, but the two will each appear in the film. Bridgers previously made a cameo in the “Between Two Ferns” movie, and she also starred in an episode of the series “ZIWE.” Durst has a longer history on screen and previously directed the 2019 John Travolta movie “The Fanatic.”

Justice Smith is represented by WME and The Kohl Group. Helena Howard is represented by CAA and Brooksdie Artist Management. Fred Durst is represented by Artists First. Danielle Deadwyler is represented by Play Management and Paradigm

THR first reported the news.