Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown are the latest additions to “Atlas,” the sci-fi action thriller starring and produced by Jennifer Lopez.

Abraham Popoola (“The Great”) is also joining the Netflix and Nuyorican Productions project.

As TheWrap previously reported, Lopez will play an intelligence analyst who gets stuck on a distant planet and is forced to fight inside a military-grade mech suit in order to save humanity. “San Andreas” filmmaker Brad Peyton will direct, with Aron Eli Coleite building on an original script by Leo Sardarian.

Producers include Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment; Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures; Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti/Schechter Films. Mike McGrath will executive produce the film.

“Atlas” is the latest project under Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. The creative partnership also has films “The Mother” and “The Cipher” in the works. Under the deal, Lopez, along with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and manager Benny Medina, will produce a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

Liu broke out as the star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in 2021, and is set to reprise his role in the yet-to-be-titled sequel. Additionally, the actor will appear in Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s star-studded “Barbie”; sci-fi thriller “Hello Stranger,” with Sam Worthington and Jordana Brewster; and “Arthur the King” alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Brown, who recently wrapped up his Emmy-winning turn on “This Is Us,” will next be seen starring in “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul” opposite Regina Hall. He’ll also star and executive produce Hulu’s “Washington Black” series and another sci-fi movie, “Biosphere,” with Mark Duplass.

In addition to “The Great,” Popoola’s has also featured in films such as “Morbius” and “Cruella.” Up next for the actor is Amazon thriller series “The Rig.”

