Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Djimon Hounsou to Star in Deep-Sea Diving Thriller ‘Last Breath’

Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Djimon Hounsou are attached to star in “Last Breath,” a deep-sea diving thriller that’s based on a 2019 documentary of the same name.

Alex Parkinson co-directed with Richard de Costa the 2019 film “Last Breath” about a commercial diver who was stranded on the bottom of the North Sea with only five minutes of oxygen and no chance of rescue for over 35 minutes. Parkinson will direct the narrative feature based on his documentary. Mitchell LaFortune wrote the screenplay.

“Last Breath” will be presented to buyers at this month’s Cannes Film Market, with CAA Media Finance representing domestic sales rights, while FilmNation Entertainment will represent international sales.

Producers on the film include Paul Brooks, David Brooks, Stewart le Maréchal, Al Morrow, Anna Mohr-Pietsch and Jeremy Plager.

Harrelson most recently starred in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and will be on hand at Cannes for the premiere of his new film “Triangle of Sadness” playing in competition. He’ll also be seen in “Man From Toronto” with Kevin Hart.

Liu is the star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and will also appear in the upcoming “Barbie” movie alongside Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

Hounsou most recently starred in “The King’s Man” and will next appear in Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon.”

Deadline first reported the news.