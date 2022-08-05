We know you’re excited about the latest A24 horror movie, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” in which a party game at a remote mansion leads to murder for a group of young, wealthy friends, played by an ensemble cast that includes Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson.

The film is from Dutch actress/director Halina Reijn, whose previous film, 2019’s “Instinct,” starred Carice van Houten of “Game of Thrones.”

The “Scream” meets “Game Night” premise is being called “the most Gen Z movie ever” and opened with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But where is “Bodies Bodies Bodies” playing? Is it streaming? All your questions are answered below.

When Is the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Release Date?

The movie opened in New York and Los Angeles on August 5 and hits theaters nationwide on August 12.

Is “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Streaming or in Theaters?

The movie is currently playing in select theaters. While we don’t have an exact streaming release date yet, look for the satirical slasher to stream later on Showtime, thanks to A24’s deal with the cable network.

Who Is in the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Cast?

Amandla Stenberg stars as newly sober rich girl Sophie, who throws the eventful party with her childhood best friend David (Pete Davidson). Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” plays Bee, Sophie’s new girlfriend who isn’t part of the affluent circle of friends. The film costars Myha’la Herrold as Jordan, Chase Sui Wonders as Emma, Rachel Sennott as Alice, Lee Pace as Greg, and Conner O’Malley as Max.

What Is “Bodies Bodies Bodies” About?

A group of friends gathers at a mansion and when a hurricane hits, they decide to play the mafia game “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but soon the pretend murders are all too real.

Watch the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” trailer