Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are teaming up for “Ash,” a sci-fi thriller directed by filmmaker and musician Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus.

Written by Jonni Remmler, the film follows an astronaut (Thompson) who wakes up on the distant planet she’s stationed on to find that the rest of her crew has been brutally murdered. After another astronaut (Gordon-Levitt) comes to rescue her, they begin to investigate what happened, setting into motion a horrifying series of events that leave them wondering if they can really trust each other.

Flying Lotus will compose an original score. XYZ Films and GFC Films are set to produce. XYZ is handling worldwide sales at next month’s TIFF, where Flying Lotus’ anthology horror film “V/HS/99,” will premiere in the Midnight Madness program. Executive producers on “Ash” are “District 9” writer-director Neill Blomkamp and Echo Lake.

Production is expected to begin in New Zealand in 2023.

Previously, the Grammy-winning artist wrote and directed the 2017 film “Kuso,” starring Hannibal Burress and wrote the story for episodes of the Netflix series “Yasuke.”

“It’s an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there,” Ellison said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be happier for Tessa and Joseph to headline this film, they are both incredibly talented and gifted actors,” said GFC head Matthew Metcalfe and XYZ Films partner Nate Bolotin. “With Steve at the helm, this is going to be a truly visionary film and we couldn’t be more excited to take the project into production in 2023.”

Thompson most recently starred in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” as well as the fourth season HBO’s “Westworld,” on which she has played Charlotte Hale since 2016. The “Dear White People” and “Passing” actor will next be seen in “Creed III.”

“Inception” star Gordon-Levitt last headlined Showtime’s “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” playing founder Travis Kalanick. Prior to that, he wrote, directed and starred in “Mr. Corman” for Apple TV+. Next, he’ll voice Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio” and appear in “Providence” opposite Lily James and Himesh Patel.

