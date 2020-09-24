‘Rashomon’ Series Adaptation Lands at HBO Max

Amblin Television’s series adaptation of the classic Akira Kurosawa film “Rashomon” has landed at HBO Max, the two companies announced Thursday.
The project, which has been in development since 2018, is not a direct adaptation of the film, but retains the basic premise and distinctive plot device — an unraveling mystery seen through multiple characters’ competing perspectives — of the original film.
Per HBO Max, “Each episode will present the perceived truth of an individual character – putting each, in turn, at the center of the story and telling the events surrounding the murder from their unique, self-serving point of view.”
Billy Ray, who most recently adapted former FBI director James Comey’s memoir as a Showtime limited series, and “Mudbound” co-writer Virgil Williams are writers on the project.
“Our partnership on ‘Rashomon’ is based on our mutual pledge to make every single episode, every scene, and every character of this show a loving homage to Kurosawa’s talent as an artist. That’s our true north,” the duo said in a statement.
Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of television for Amblin Partners, are executive producers on the series alongside Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment, Leigh Ann Burton of Opus7 Entertainment and David Hopwood. Amblin’s SVP of TV development Todd Cohen will oversee the day-to-day development of the project.
“I am delighted to work with Amblin Partners and HBO Max to reimagine ‘Rashomon’ for today’s audience. I am excited to see my dad’s vision through this inspirational story kept alive and made accessible to a new generation,” said Hisao Kurosawa.
“Truth has become increasingly fractured in this age of cable news and social media’s ‘say it and it’s true’ culture,” added Frank and Falvey. “Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece was not just a murder mystery; it was a revolution in storytelling, as cinema’s most impactful and influential early exploration of subjective points of view and flawed narration. Seventy years after the film’s release, the legacy of ‘Rashomon’ is indisputable and its central themes more relevant than ever. Our series will honor the impact of the original work and explore the age-old concept of objective truth versus subjective perspective in our modern times.”
“It takes a lot of hard work to make the stars align and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to create an original take on ‘Rashomon’ – a masterpiece from a true genius of cinema – for new audiences, with the full support and blessing of the Kurosawa family,” said Canton. “Not only that, but to be doing so in partnership with my friends and colleagues at Amblin Television, as well as the brilliantly talented Billy Ray and Virgil Williams, is truly the convergence of hard work and good fortune that every producer hopes for.”
“We are excited to work with Amblin Partners and our incredible writing team. Everyone involved understands the caliber and cache of Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Rashomon’ and his legacy,” said Burton.
10 Westerns Inspired by Samurai Movies, from 'The Magnificent Seven' to 'A Fistful of Dollars' (Photos)
We finally got a glimpse of Shogun World in "Westworld," and the idea to mash up the two universes isn't just a coincidence. There's a long history of Westerns borrowing from samurai cinema and the other way around. Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa studied the work of director John Ford, which, in turn, led to many of Kurosawa's movies to be remade as Spaghetti Westerns. The cowboy and the samurai are each lone wanderers in a lawless world, so a crossover of themes is plausible. Here are 10 instances in which the West met the East.
HBO
"The Magnificent Seven" (1960) and "Seven Samurai" (1954)
Kurosawa's landmark film, "Seven Samurai," was highly influential on modern action cinema, but its most direct descendant was John Sturges' "The Magnificent Seven," starring Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson and Eli Wallach. The film is a remake, but its representation of American ideals of heroism and underdog spirit have propelled it to become its own classic.
United Artists/Toho Company
"A Fistful of Dollars" (1964) and "Yojimbo" (1961)
Another Kurosawa remake, "Yojimbo" is about a mysterious, quiet and lone ronin who wanders into a small town and fights to end the warring between two rival gangs. And "A Fistful of Dollars," Sergio Leone's unauthorized remake, is literally the same thing. Clint Eastwood's scowling menace is to just about any Western what Toshiro Mifune's crazed intensity is to samurai movies. "Yojimbo" would also get a sequel, "Sanjuro," as would Eastwood's "Man With No Name" series in "For a Few Dollars More" and "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly."
United Artists/Toho Company
"Blindman" (1971) and "Adventures of Zatoichi" (1964)
Zatoichi is one of Japan's longest running samurai characters -- a blind warrior originally played by actor Shintaro Katsu -- who appeared in a total of 26 films and a subsequent TV series. The Spaghetti Western "Blindman" is likewise about a sightless hired gun inspired by the Zatoichi character. And the 17th film in the Zatoichi series would be directly remade as the Rutger Hauer action movie "Blind Fury."
Twentieth Century Fox/The Criterion Collection
"Unforgiven" (1992)
In 1992, Clint Eastwood deconstructed the genre that made him famous with "Unforgiven," a Western about a gunslinger forced to face his murderous past. Twenty-one years later, Lee Sung-il and Ken Watanabe turned "Unforgiven" into a samurai tale with the saga of an infamous warrior who wants to live in peace as samurai are apprehended in 19th century Japan.
Warner Bros.
"Red Sun" (1971)
Toshiro Mifune put forth one of his most famous performances in "The Seven Samurai," as did Charles Bronson in that film's remake, "The Magnificent Seven." "Red Sun" saw both actors -- and both genres -- collide, as an outlaw is forced to team up with a samurai to help recover a Japanese ambassador's gift from bandits who left the outlaw for dead.
National General Pictures
"Requiem for a Gringo" (1968) and "Harakiri" (1962)
Masaki Kobayashi's samurai classic is about an elder ronin who wishes to find an honorable place to kill himself. The Spaghetti Western is more gory and psychedelic, but is loosely based on "Harakiri."
Paradise Film Exchange/Signal International
"The 5-Man Army" (1969)
In this Spaghetti Western, Tetsuro Tamba plays a samurai who turns tricks and joins a posse of bandits that intends to rob a train filled with gold that's heading across the Mexican border.
MGM
"Today We Kill, Tomorrow We Die!" (1968)
"Seven Samurai" star Tatsuya Nakadai shows off his skills with a machete instead of a sword as villain James Elfego, the leader of the Comanchero gang, in this Spaghetti Western.
Cinerama Releasing Company
"Django" (1966)
While not a direct remake of "Yojimbo," the Spaghetti Western classic "Django" starring Franco Nero is another story of a lone gunslinger taking on two warring gangs.
Anchor Bay Entertainment
"Sukiyaki Western Django" (2007)
Takashi Miike's stylized samurai action movie is a stylized, East meets West homage to Spaghetti Westerns that even stars Quentin Tarantino -- who has borrowed liberally from both Westerns and Japanese cinema in his own films -- in a small role.
First Look International
1 of 11
Akira Kurosawa’s films inspired some of the most iconic Westerns ever made
We finally got a glimpse of Shogun World in "Westworld," and the idea to mash up the two universes isn't just a coincidence. There's a long history of Westerns borrowing from samurai cinema and the other way around. Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa studied the work of director John Ford, which, in turn, led to many of Kurosawa's movies to be remade as Spaghetti Westerns. The cowboy and the samurai are each lone wanderers in a lawless world, so a crossover of themes is plausible. Here are 10 instances in which the West met the East.