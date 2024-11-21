“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns for Season 14. There’s just as much drama, as many laughs and a new housewife on the block ready to shake things up even more.

The entire gang is back with the exception of Crystal Kung Minkoff, who reportedly said she was “devastated” that she wasn’t asked to return to the reality series. However, there’s a fresh face in new housewife Bozoma Saint John.

This time around, the ladies of Beverly Hills have a new episode air date. Instead of their original Wednesday, Bravo’s moved “RHOBH’s” broadcast to Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST. The episodes will drop the next day on Peacock.

Joining this season as friends of the show are Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly. But here’s the main cast below.

Garcelle Beauvais for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Garcelle Beauvais Garcelle Beauvais has returned, and she’s booked and busier than ever. Between executive producing new projects, helping her son Jaid kickoff his modeling career and mending her relationship with her other son, Oliver, the Haitian beauty hardly gets rest.

Dorit Kemsley for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Dorit Kemsley Dorit Kemsley comes in hot in Season 14, no longer keeping her feelings to herself. In the midst of juggling her work and her friendships, she’s ready to get honest about her marital woes with PK.

Kyle Richards for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Kyle Richards Kyle Richards is stepping onto new ground, as her household waves goodbye to her daughter Alexia. She’s still handling her separation from her husband Mauricio, but that’s not stopping her from making her new normal a positive one.

Sutton Stracke for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Sutton Stracke Southern belle Sutton Stracke is just as charming as ever, and now she’s leading new passions, which come in the form of a fashion show and capsule collection. She’s ready to show everyone, including her mother, that she stand on her own.

Bozoma Saint John for Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Bravo) Bozoma Saint John Bozoma Saint John is the new housewife on the block. She’s a former marketing executive with 20 years of experience, but now she’s raising her teen daughter while living a love life with her boyfriend. Saint John speaks her mind, and she’s quickly found friendship with Kemsley.