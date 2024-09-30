Who Is Racquel Chevremont, the Newest ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Cast Member?

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is entering Season 15 of the popular franchise, and the cast is bringing new housewife Racquel Chevremont along with them.

That’s right, the gang’s all back, and that’s including Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Designer Rebecca Minkoff will also be tagging along this season as a friend of the show.

Chevremont stands as “Real Housewives of New York City’s” second queer housewife. She told GLAAD that she hopes to bring forth more LGBTQIA+ representation.

“My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there,” Chevremont told the outlet. “What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise?”

She continued, saying that the opportunity is “exciting.” I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC,” Chevremont added.

The series returns on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Here’s everything to know about the newest “RHONY” cast member.

What is Racquel Chevremont’s occupation?

Racquel Chevremont is described as an “esteemed art curator” with more than 20 years of experience. She’s also a model, who has been featured in campaigns for Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea and International Elle magazine covers.

Is Racquel Chevremont a mother?

Yes, Racquel Chevremont has two children: a son named Corey and a daughter named Ellie.

Is Racquel Chevremont married?

No, Racquel Chevremont isn’t married. However, she is engaged to Mel Corpus, per People. She was previously engaged to visual artist Mickalene Thomas.

Where is Racquel Chevremont from?

Racquel Chevremont was born and raised in the Bronx borough of New York City.

How can you follow Racquel Chevremont on social media?

Yes, you can follow Racquel Chevremont on Instagram @racquelchevremont.

What are some fun facts about Racquel Chevremont?

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Racquel Chevremont is dedicated to platforming queer voices. And as part of that, she’s cofounded “The Josie Club, a Black Queer Femme and Woman-supported and operated social impact group.”

When does “Real Housewives of New York City” premiere?

The new season premieres on Bravo on Oct. 1.