“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is entering Season 5 of the popular franchise, and the cast is bringing new housewife Bronwyn Newport along with them.

That’s right, the gang’s all back, and that’s including Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. Plus, O.G. “Salt Lake City” housewife Mary Crosby is taking her snowflake back, as she’s returned as a full cast member. Joining the show with Newport are “friends of the show,” Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

Bravo describes Newport as being “passionate about couture, art and a first-class lifestyle.” The network also spotlighted Newport’s background as a Mormon, noting that she was raised in the Mormon church but was excommunicated when she got pregnant while attending Brigham Young University (BYU). “While raising her daughter, Gwen, as a single mother, she worked in finance before marrying Todd, who’s 26 years her senior,” the description of Newport continues.

Even though Newport is new to the show, Barlow knows her, but Bravo states that when Newport “quickly learns that her old friend may not support her in the way she wants.”

Here’s everything to know about the newest “RHOSLC” cast member.

What is Bronwyn Newport’s occupation?

Prior to marrying her husband, Richard Todd Bradley, Newport had a career in finance.

Is Bronwyn Newport a mother?

Yes, Newport is the mother of one daughter Gwendolyn, who goes by “Gwen.”

Is Bronwyn Newport married?

Yes, Newport is married to businessman Richard Todd Bradley. According to LinkedIn, Bradley is a part-time board member for data protection and data management software company for Commvault. Previously, he served as the executive vice president of tech company Hewlett-Packard. Newport and Bradley share a 26-year age difference.

Where is Bronwyn Newport from?

There are no confirmed details on where Newport is from. The new housewife was raised Mormon and attended Brigham Young University (BYU).

How can you follow Bronwyn Newport on social media?

You can follow Bronwyn Newport on social media at @bronwynnewport on Instagram.

What are some fun facts about Bronwyn Newport?

As Newport states in her social media bio that she’s a dog mom, a true fashionista, loves drag and has dreams of learning how to surf.

When does “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 premiere?

The new season premieres on Bravo on Sept. 18.

Watch the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” trailer