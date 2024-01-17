Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion, Part 2.

Whew! Part 2 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Reunion was jam-packed with shocking revelations, including the root of Heather Gay’s anger toward Jack Barlow’s mission trip to Columbia and Monica Garcia’s fall down Angie Katsanevas’ basement steps. Plus, former “RHOSLC” housewife Mary Cosby joined the ladies for a much-needed debrief.

The entire gang returned — Gay, Garcia, Katsanevas, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks — with more drama and secrets revealed.

Here’s five takeaways from Part 2 of the “RHOSLC” Season 4 reunion.

1. Monica Garcia’s mother, Linda Darnell, allegedly prayed to become a housewife if Monica didn’t make it on the show

Monica Garcia and her mother, Linda Darnell on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 (Bravo)

Garcia gave more of an inside look into her “tumultuous” relationship with her mother Linda Darnell. After detailing how her mother’s request to attend the ladies’ trip to Bermuda was denied by production — which Garcia claimed was the reason her mother blocked her from seeing her family in the country — she revealed her mother was even allegedly hell-bent on being on the show herself, even if it meant taking her daughter’s place.

“When I applied to get on the show. I did my final interview,” Garcia started. “The first place I went to [after] was my mom’s, and I just laid on her couch and cried. I was just like, ‘I totally effed up. I totally bombed it, I don’t feel like I was myself.’ And my mom said, ‘Let’s say a prayer,’ and then she prayed that she would get it instead. She literally said, ‘Lord, if it’s not Monica, let it be me. Somehow just let it be me instead.”

When Heather Gay asked why Garcia decided to still film with her mother, Garcia explained that she’s become so used to her mother’s seemingly abusive behavior that it’s become “normal” for her.

2. Monica’s multiple lawsuits, and the truth behind her many names

Monica Garcia on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Reunion Season 4 (Bravo)

Right after the conversation about Garcia’s mother, the conversation shifted to her staircase tumble at Angie Katsanevas’ home during the Greek housewife’s Easter dinner event. In the episode, Garcia went to grab her children from Katsanevas’s basement, with tears flowing following her public spat with her mother. As Garcia was heading downstairs, she grabbed for a nonexistent rail and fell, bruising her legs.

Online, Garcia said she’d sue Katsanevas for her home not being up to the city’s standard “code” for staircase rails. Garcia also said she should send Katsanevas a bill for the injuries she suffered, adding that Meredith Marks suggested Garcia could win Katsanevas’ house in a lawsuit if Garcia took her to court over the matter.

“I said it could be a potential liability, absolutely,” Marks added at the reunion.

The group briefly addressed Heather Gay and her company Beauty Lab + Laser’s lawsuit against Garcia, over breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, for Garcia allegedly not paying for services she received from the med spa. Garcia is countersuing Gay.

In addition, host and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen inquired about Garcia’s list of names, which are connected to her by the following:

Garcia (Her mother’s family side)

Darnell (Her maiden name)

Fowler (Her former married name)

Delgado (Her father’s side family name)

3. Heather explains why Jack Barlow’s mission triggered her

Heather Gay on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion (Bravo)

As Cohen put it, Heather Gay was seemingly being a “hater” all season when it came to Lisa Barlow’s son Jack Barlow and his mission trip to Bogotá, Columbia, for the Mormon church. Her disdain became so apparent that Barlow ended up not inviting her to Jack’s farewell party. Gay said her resentment came from a place of missing her past life as a devoted Mormon.

“In a million ways, even just watching him read his letter. It just reminds me of what I grew up with and what I no longer have,” Gay said. “Like, seeing all those celebrations and knowing that I wasn’t there and not welcome. For obvious reasons. Like, I knew why, but it still didn’t help me to not feel hurt and sad.”

Barlow cleared the air about not inviting Gay, saying she was merely trying to avoid rubbing it in her nose. She also highlighted that the two weren’t in the best place at the time for her to attend the celebration.

4. Whitney Rose re-apologizes for calling Mary Cosby and her husband “predators,” as the ex-housewife joins the couch.

Mary Cosby and Whitney Rose on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4

Cosby entered the chat, and brought all the snappiness and comedy fans have missed and the housewives. After host and executive producer Andy Cohen called Cosby out for bailing on her attendance for the Season 2 reunion and Heather praising Cosby for her comeback, Whitney Rose addressed previously calling Cosby and her husband Robert Cosby, Sr. “predators.”

“The predator thing for me, probably, is just my own trauma with being in a high-demand religion, so I apologize for that. I don’t think you’re a predator, Mary ” Rose said, who mentioned that her allegations weren’t referencing anything “sexual.”

“I’m not, and my husband isn’t either,” Cosby clapped back.

5. Mary Cosby calls Whitney “racist“

Mary Cosby “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 Reunion, Part 2

Just as Whitney Rose was coming off the end of her apology for calling the Cosbys predators, Mary Cosby said she “100%” believes Rose is racist.

The accusation came while the two addressed their online disputes. Cosby denied ever tweeting anything about Rose other than the time she called her a bigot. When Cohen questioned the basis of accusation, Cosby said she believes Rose is racist because of the religion she was “brought up in,” referring to the Mormon church.

“I believe that they have their beliefs and they have that, ‘Our color is cursed by the color of Cain, and that we will be in a different heaven. Our color, our skin color will be in a different heaven and we’ll be the help,” Cosby said.

She also mentioned that Rose has never said or done anything directly racist, but that Rose’s actions exude racist behavior.

“It’s not anything that you do or say, it’s your actions,” Cosby said. “It’s a feeling, and you have to have be my color to know it. It’s not something somebody could teach you.”

Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Reunion airs Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Extended, uncensored versions of the reunion episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.