Annemarie Wiley is the newest wife to join Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Season 13 of “RHOBH” will land on Bravo Oct. 25, with episodes set to air on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock the very next day. In January, “RHOBH” veteran Lisa Rinna departed after eight years on the series, as did newcomer Diana Jenkins. They left behind the rest of the cast: Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley — all of whom are set to come back for the thirteenth season.

But there’s a new wife on the block and her name is Annemarie Wiley. Per Bravo, Wiley will be introduced to the group of ladies through Richards, her friend and neighbor. Wiley is a “force to be reckoned with” and her career as a certified registered nurse makes it easy for her to thrive under pressure. Though she might bump heads with some of the girls, she’ll never shy away from speaking her mind, and she eventually finds her slot within “Housewives” dynamic.

Until the show heads back to screens, take some time to get to know Wiley. Here’s some key facts.

What is Annemarie Wiley’s occupation?

Annemarie is a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Is Annemarie Wiley a mother?

Annemarie is the mother of four children, two girls and two boys.

Is Annemarie Wiley married?

Annemarie is married to the founder and CEO of Project Transition Foundation, Marcellus Wiley. Marcellus is a former defensive end who played in the NFL for 10 years.

Where is Annemarie Wiley from?

According to Annemarie’s Instagram account, Annemarie is a “proud” Canadian.

How can you follow Annemarie Wiley on social media?

Annemarie has an Instagram page, and her profile name is @annemariewiley.

What are some fun facts about Annemarie Wiley?

Annemarie is an outspoken, fun-loving fitness enthusiast who, by the looks of her social media, enjoys spending quality time with her family and doesn’t mind going out fashionably cute with her hubby.