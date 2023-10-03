As predicted, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation will be the primary storyline for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” if the just-released trailer is any indication.

The Season 13 teaser opens with headlines declaring the longtime couple separating after 27 years of marriage, news that shocked fans when it was announced in July.

“Complete strangers are like, ‘You made us believe in true love,’” a tearful Richards tells castmate Erika Jayne. Meanwhile, her fellow housewives are equally in disbelief, with Garcelle Beauvais saying, “Holy s–t” and Dorit Kemsley declaring “I had no idea!”

Later in the trailer, Beavais asks Richards point blank, “If there was infidelity, would you say?”

“I don’t know,” Richards replies.

Just as quickly as news spread about Richards and Umansky’s separation were reports that the O.G. “Beverly Hills” housewife was in a relationship with Morgan Wade, a female rock singer.

Wade appears in the trailer. When asked how they met, Wade replies, “She stalked me” (Richards has said in other interviews that she reached out to Wade via DM after taking interest in Wade’s music career).

Later, we see Richards tattooing the letter “K” onto Wade’s heavily inked arm.

“I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair,” Umansksy says sheepishly. (One storyline all the way back in 2014 involved former housewife Lisa Vanderpump seeking to plant tabloids about Umansky’s infidelity in a suitcase before a cast trip).

“For once it’s me,” Richards responds.

The trailer ends with Umanksy and Richards sitting down their four daughters for an emotional family discussion.

So what is real and what is for reality TV? In the last week, Umansky and Richards both confirmed they are separated.

Richards continues to spend a lot of time with Wade, filming a steamy music video and reportedly pursuing business projects with her. For what it’s worth, Umansky says Richards and Wade are just friends.

Check out the drama unfold in the trailer below:

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” debuts Oct. 25 on Bravo and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.