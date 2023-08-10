Kyle Richards is certainly fueling the rumors that she and country music singer Morgan Wade are an item.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been spending a lot of time with Wade since news of her separation from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky broke in July, and now the duo has debuted as a couple … at least in a music video.

In the just released video for Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me,” Richard plays a neighbor that becomes much, much more. The two women share flirtatious looks, love notes, a tub and several near kisses.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Wade explained in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post last week. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

