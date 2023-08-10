Kyle Richards is certainly fueling the rumors that she and country music singer Morgan Wade are an item.
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been spending a lot of time with Wade since news of her separation from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky broke in July, and now the duo has debuted as a couple … at least in a music video.
In the just released video for Wade’s “Fall In Love With Me,” Richard plays a neighbor that becomes much, much more. The two women share flirtatious looks, love notes, a tub and several near kisses.
“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Wade explained in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post last week. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”
It’s not the first time Richards has starred alongside a major recording artists. Read on to see which “Real Housewives” stars have appeared in music videos.
Morgan Wade “Fall In Love With Me”
Kyle Richards plays Morgan Wade’s neighbor/lover in this steamy, same-sex music video.
“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music,” the singer said in a radio interview. “I’m not mad about that. I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”
Lady Gaga “G.U.Y.”
Kyle Richards previously appeared in a music video alongside sister Kim Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Lady Gaga recruited the three original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars for her 2014 music video filmed at Hearst Castle.
ABC “Poison Arrow”
Decades before appearing in Lady Gaga’s music video, Lisa Vanderpump played a vixen in ABC’s 1982 “Poison Arrow” production. Check out the future reality star/restauranteur as a Grecian goddess above.
Xscape (Kandi Burruss) “Just Kickin’ It”
Of course, there’s one housewife who is a bonafide recording artist: Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss.
As part of the girl group Xscape, she had three platinum albums in the ’90s. Burruss is also a Grammy-winning songwriter. Their other hits include “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To.”
Despite interpersonal conflicts, the band reunited for a comeback performance, which was chronicled in the Bravo series “The Queens of R&B.”
Candiace Dillard “Drive Back”
Dillard enlisted her “Real Housewives of Potomac” costars for the music video for “Drive Back.” Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton appear in the sequence that was filmed in a parking lot.
Ashley Darby and Cazanova “Coffee and Love”
A few years before Dillard embarked on her music career, her “Potomac” co-star Ashley Darby released her own single entitled “Coffee and Love.”
Luann de Lesseps “Money Can’t Buy You Class”
More spoken word than song, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps dropped this bougie beat in 2010. She followed it up with “Chic C’est La Vie.” The artist formerly known as The Countess has since taken singing lessons and even has her own cabaret show, which she often promotes.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party”
Atlanta housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the first to really kick off the housewives as singers trend “Don’t Be Tardy For the Party” in 2009. The song was penned by Kandi Burruss, but even she couldn’t lift Zolciak’s monotonous, off-key vocals.
Kenya Moore “Gone With the Wind Fabulous”
Zolciak’s “Atlanta” costar Kenya Moore spoofed her own catchphrase with this parody performance, which starred “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela.