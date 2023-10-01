“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will soon be back on Bravo minus two of its diamond holders.

Neither longtime cast member Lisa Rinna nor Diana Jenkins will be back for Season 13 (both confirmed their exits following Season 12), nor will “friends of the housewives” Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino.

Bravo does not comment on casting, but the BravoCon agenda confirmed there is a new full-time cast member joining the group for Season 13.

Read on to find out when “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns to Bravo, who is on the cast, and what potential storylines may be.

What is “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”?

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is a reality TV series and part of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. It launched in March 2008 and is the sixth “Real Housewives” series following the short-lived “The Real Housewives of D.C.”

Although in the same Southern California region, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was touted as being more glamorous and Hollywood-adjacent than “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Its original cast certainly reflected that. It included former child stars (and sisters) Kyle and Kim Richards, Camille Grammer (then wife of the sitcom star Kelsey Grammer), restaurateur (and one-time video vixen) Lisa Vanderpump, hotel and NBA magnate Adrienne Maloof and Taylor Armstrong.

The cast has gone through many iterations through the seasons, but the women most commonly associated with “RHONY” are Kyle Richards (the only cast member who has appeared full-time every season), Lisa Vanderpump (who departed after Season 9) and Lisa Rinna (who departed after Season 12).

Who are the current “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”?

The current “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast (in order of joining) includes:

Kyle Richards (Season 1)

Erika Girardi aka Erika Jayne (Season 6)

Dorit Kemsley (Season 7)

Garcelle Beauvais (Season 10)

Sutton Stracke (Season 11, though appeared as a “friend” in Season 10)

Crystal Kung Minkoff (Season 11)

Bravo has yet to confirm the newest housewife, but according to reports and social media posts, Annemarie Wiley is joining the cast full-time in Season 13.

The fitness enthusiast/nurse anesthetist is married to NFL pro Marcellus Wiley and a mom of four. She is the second Black housewife to join the cast, following Beauvais.

Former housewives Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, Denise Richards and “Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey are all reportedly making guest appearances in Season 13.

What is Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” about?

One storyline that viewers will see play out on Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be the separation between Kyle Richards and longtime husband Mauricio Umansky.

Umansky — who is currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars” — confirmed in late September they are separated. He also said that Richards and female singer Morgan Wade are just friends, despite what reports — and a steamy music video — may suggest.

When does Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City’ debut?

Bravo has not formally announced a premiere date for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but according to fan blogs the show will premiere November 1, 2023.

What happened to Lisa Rinna?

By Season 12, Rinna was the second longest-tenured cast member still on the show (outside Kyle Richards). Rinna’s beloved mother Lois passed away during filming and Rinna struggled with grief, lashing out at Stracke and others. Rinna was also the only witness to Kathy Hilton’s reported meltdown during a cast trip in Aspen, and her going after the fan favorite only made her more disliked.

Rinna was booed by the attendees at BravoCon in October 2022 and flipped off the audience. During the Season 12 reunion, she dared Andy Cohen to “put her on pause” (or, in other words, fire her from the show). Whether it was her own decision, Bravo’s, or a combination of the two, Rinna announced her departure from “RHOBH” in January 2023.