Lisa Rinna Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 8 Seasons

Lisa Rinna is exiting “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons.

The actress and clothing designer announced her exit via a statement given to various media outlets on Thursday afternoon.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna wrote. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Prior to joining “The Real Housewives,” the 59-year-old made a name for herself starring in soapy scripted dramas including “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place.”

She joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in Season 5 along with her former “Days” co-star Eileen Davidson.

Rinna was known for bringing drama to the Bravo series, including an incident in Amsterdam where she slammed a wine glass on a table during a confrontation with Kim Richards.

In later seasons, she clashed with fellow housewives Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

In “Not All Diamonds and Rose,” an oral history of the “Real Housewives” franchise, it was revealed that Rinna was considered for the show from the very start, but producers wanted to go with lesser-known names (Rinna had appeared on several reality TV shows by that point).

Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, and daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, made several appearances on “Real Housewives,” as did her mother Lois. After Lois passed away in November 2021, Rinna admitted her grief led her to lash out at her costars.

Casting for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not been announced.

People first reported news of Rinna’s departure, and Bravo also confirmed the news on its official Instagram account.