‘RHOBH’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She’s the Only Cast Member Who Hasn’t Tried to Have Something Cut Out

While speaking during TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2022, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff said she’s the only housewife in the Beverly Hills cast to never have asked the producers edit or cut something out.

“Now, I want to talk about the producers, because guys can film hours upon hours, and then they just show a two-minute clip that makes you look bad. I want to know how those go” Elijah Gill, the moderator for the panel asked.

After former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared she often had argumentative edit request-related conversations with producers, Kung Minkoff shared she’s the complete “opposite.”

“I’m married to a director,” began Kung Minkoff, whose spouse is Robert Minkoff, director of the animated film “The Lion King.”

“I’ve been married to Rob for 20 years, so I always go to set and see how sometimes actors can be very demanding. So, I see kind of the disrespect on that end. I kind of went in, and every time I see something I’m like, ‘Rob, Rob, watch. This is going to explain’ and then of course, it’s not there. And I’m like, ‘that sucks, because I look terrible.’ But, he just laughs and he’s like, ‘this is what you signed up for. This is the direction of the show.’ So, I’ve never called them, I’ve never said anything,” said Kung Minkoff.

“But, they did say I’m the only person under Beverly Hills that’s never called them to complain about an edit. I also know that there’s nothing I can do about it. So, I’d rather just punch my pilliow or my husband because I feel that’s more effective than calling the producers who I know are going to sort of appease me for the moment. But it can be frustrating, and that probably was the most painful part, outside of social media.”

“That being said, we signed up for entertainment,” Kung Minkoff said.

The panel discussion was titled “Let’s Let’s Get REAL-ity: The Powerhouse Women of Reality TV” featured reality star royalty including Kenya Moore, star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta;” Crystal Kung Minkoff, co-star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills;” Jenna Johnson Chmerkovski, dancer-coach from “Dancing with the Stars;” Kelly Mi Li, executive producer and star of “Bling Empire;” Mary Fitzgerald, realtor on “Selling Sunset” and Stassi Schroeder, author, podcaster and reality TV personality. For the second day of the summit, guests came together at Miramar Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica. The panel began at 3 p.m.

